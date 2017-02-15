UPND planning for HH’s inauguration as President – PF

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Michael Katambo says it is mischievous and criminal for anyone in Western Province to suggest that a new president will be sworn in this week to take over from President Edgar Lungu.

Addressing party officials at the Kaoma Council chambers yesterday, Katambo said it was unthinkable for anyone to create stories suggesting that there would be a swearing in ceremony to install another President.

He said Zambians and in particular those from the opposition should realise that President Lungu was elected President after scoring 50 per cent plus 1 vote in the just ended 2016 general elections.

“There is nothing that will change the August 2016 general elections results. No single paper will change the outlook of the results. President Lungu is President now until 2021 and beyond, ” he said.

Katambo challenged the PF leadership in Kaoma District to wait for the end of the week to see whether there would be a change in government.

The minister said people should stop living in denial anymore because elections were over and President Lungu was legitimately elected and occupying office.

He said people should accept that for now President Lungu was president and he has a government to run.

Katambo also warned against tribalism and other old bad vices that brings division in the country.

Katambo said this after he received reports that opposition UPND leaders in Western Province were going round telling people that the Courts would this week overturn President Lungu’s election.

Mangango Constituency PF chairperson Alex Muyunda informed the minister that the UPND were organising for the inauguration of its leader Hakainde Hichilema in Western Province.

Muyunda said the situation was making it difficult for the PF to mobilise in the region.