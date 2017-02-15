Catholic Bishops’ appeals to media owners

The ZCCB has appealed to media owners to consider the conditions of services of journalists or reporters, or any staff working for the these stations as a key priority to the running of radio stations.

In a statement Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) stated that in as much as radio owners were struggling to keep their stations float, they needed to consider workers as key partners in your business.

“We also make special appeal to media owners to consider the conditions of services of journalists or reporters, or any staff working for the these stations as a key priority to the running of radio stations,” ZCCB stated.

“In as much as you are struggling to keep your stations float, you should consider your workers as key partners in your business.”

The basic salary of a radio journalist is between K1000 to K3000, many journalist have continued to complain but do not have a strong media association to air their grievances.

And Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says radio has continued to play a pivotal role in the dissemination of information for people’s judgment on many issues.

The ZCCB stated that Journalists working for radio stations have flourished in the country have greater influence on society and should be carriers of information, that is true, good and beautiful.

However, ZCCB appealed to journalists, reporters, technicians and all those who work for radio stations across the country not to subject their time and resources to bring out negativity all the time.