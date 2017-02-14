Nevers Mumba’s case adjourned to February 22nd

The case in which embattled former MMD President Nevers Mumba has been charged with giving false information to a public officer has been adjourned to February 22nd.

Dr Mumba found himself in trouble after storming ZNBC studios in the post election tension protesting the coverage of the public broadcaster over the UPND petition.

The former MMD leader who has now aligned himself to the UPND was initially charged with illegal trespass but the indictment was changed on the request of the prosecution team.

Mumba was due to open his defence but his lead defence lawyer Robert Simeza was not in court on account of illness.

Magistrate David Simusamba adjourned the matter to February 22nd and 23rd for commencement of trial.