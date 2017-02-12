Edgar Lungu warns Ministers

President Edgar Lungu has warned that he will replace Ministers that are failing to perform in their constituencies so that they concentrate on developing their areas.

President Lungu says ministers should not abandon their constituencies’ responsibilities but seek to strike a balance in the execution of their duties.

Speaking in Samfya when he addressed a rally, President Lungu said he has received reports that some ministers are justifying their absence from their constituencies by claiming that they are busy with their ministerial work.

He said ministers should balance their ministerial duties by visiting the people who voted for them regularly in order for them to appreciate the needs of their constituencies.

The President has also encouraged civil servants and politicians to work together in order to develop the nation.

The Head of State said he wants a civil service that is loyal and disciplined.

And President Lungu has commissioned the oxygen plant and CT scan at Mansa General Hospital worth 11 million Kwacha.

President Lungu says the handover of the equipment demonstrates his government’s unwavering commitment to providing quality health services to Zambians.

Speaking in Mansa, the Head of Sate said the level of investment in the health care system particularly in infrastructure development, targeting primary health care is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu’s vision to create Five Hundred thousand jobs for Zambians is steadily being realized.

Mr. Lusambo says the PF administration has so far created more jobs for the youth through various infrastructural development projects taking place across the country.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that majority of youths in his province are happy that they are now employed due to the massive infrastructural projects.

Mr. Lusambo adds that more jobs are expected to be created following the construction of the Solwezi-Chingola road, the multimillion water project and the construction of the international Airport.

ZNBC