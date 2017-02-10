U20 AFCON tickets on sale

The Football Association of Zambia – FAZ says tickets for the under 20 Africa cup football tournament will be on sale next week at selected outlets in the country.

FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe says the ticket prices will range from ten Kwacha to two hundred Kwacha.

Liwewe says the low pricing will enable Zambians to buy tickets and support the sport.

He says various committees are working round the clock and that preparations are on course.

Liwewe says Football House will ensure information is made available to the public on all developments.

He was speaking in a telephone interview with ZNBC sports news in Lusaka .