NATASHA SALIFYANJI KAOMA WINS THE 2017 QUEEN’S YOUNG LEADERS AWARD

A 25-YEAR-OLD medical student at the University of Zambia Ridgway Campus, Natasha Salifyanji Kaoma has won the Queen’s Young Leaders Award.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mr. Muyeba Chikonde has commended Natasha for winning the 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders Award saying it is such a pride for the country to have a Zambian Youth representing the great Nation of Zambia in such a prestigious and competitive programme of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Young Leader Award recognizes and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives.

Winners of the Award have received a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential programme in the UK during which they will collect their Award from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.