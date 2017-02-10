I WILL LEAD BY EXAMPLE AND HELP SAVE THE PLANET- LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has continued with his afforestation mission by expanding his tree planting exercise.

The Head of State who is in Luapula on a two day working visit said he wanted to lead by example and can only hope that many may follow in his foot prints.

“How else will they know? I need to show them and can only hope that many may do the same,” said President Lungu as he shoveled dirt to plant a pine tree and later watered it.

The Head of State has embarked on a country wide tree planting exercise to save the planet.

Massive deforestation has been experienced in the region and thus President Lungu has taken it upon himself to promote afforestation.

Afforestation means massive program of social forestry to meet demands to local people for fuel, fodder, timber etc.

Afforestation restores ecological balance of all ecosystems, maintain biological diversity, and act as catchments for all soil and water, conservation and prevent floods.

Afforestation assists in achieving 33% of land to be covered by forest in future. Large scale afforestation is the need of the hour. It means preservation and plantation of trees.