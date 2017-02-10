Business Transforming Africa Conference: Accelerating human capital development

Lusaka, Thursday 09 February 2017 – The African Management Services Company (AMSCO) hosted a human capital development conference, to enhance key initiatives of business transformation in Zambia, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka on Thursday 09 February 2017. The event had specific discussion themes including value based recruitment, assessing the role of return on investment of training and changing the role of human resources in business.

AMSCO has identified Zambia as a key growth market for the range of services that we offer, which Paul Malherbe, the Chief Executive Officer at AMSCO Group highlighted in the opening remarks of the conference. He also went on to share the importance of the private sector which generates 70% of Africa’s output; 70% of its investment and 90% of its employment. Micro and small enterprises employ fewer fulltime employees and create between 67% and 80% of jobs that contribute between 30-35% of GDP.

Further to this, the guest of honour Mr Mushuma Mulenga National Coordinator, Private Sector Development Industrialisation and Job Creation, Cabinet office of Government Zambia elaborated on Zambia’s economic policies are aimed at encouraging sustainable economic growth and creating a vibrant private sector. “We also strive to create an enabling environment for domestic as well as international investors. This is indeed a great realization that businesses need to take an active role in Africa’s transformation agenda, particularly starting with skills development because it all starts at national level.

Zambia like other African countries is faced with challenges of weak institutions and it does not help that the regional integration agenda is slow in uptake.

National development programmes have been rolled out to support inclusive growth opportunities that support access to finance and basic services but it is now clear that the biggest problem is not just financial but human capital”