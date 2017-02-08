URANIUM MINING IN SIAVONGA TO START

GoviEx Uranium Chief Executive Officer Daniel Major has announced that they have acquired the assets of African Energy Resources and Dennis Dennison Mines in Siavonga.

Mr. Major their mining licences and amalgamate the uranium assets in Siavonga and make them economically viable for exploitation

The company disclosed that with this , mining development would start.

Hon. Christopher Yaluma said regulations governing and regulating mining radioactive minerals is now in place

