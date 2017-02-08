Load shedding has left many Zambians jobless

ZESCO Limited has been called upon to drastically reduce the hours of load shedding in view of the good rainfall the country is experiencing.

Mr. Mapani says this year the country has witnessed good rainfall which will also see the water levels in Kariba Dam rise.

He laments that the power deficit has left many Zambians jobless while others are struggling to survive in their businesses due to non availability of power.

Mr. Mapani says the energy sector is one sector the country can take advantage of in growing the economy

QFM