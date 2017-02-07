PF reprimands Kambwili

The Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee has resolved to sanction Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili with a written reprimand for acting disrespectfully towards another party official by using derogatory and demeaning language.

Mr Kambwili was facing various counts of gross misconduct. He was also given seven days to state why he should not be disciplined for allegedly accusing Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard.

Addressing a news conference in Lusaka on Feb 6th morning, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Central Committee also resolved to caution Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda and advised him to desist from invoking the President’s name unnecessarily.

Mr. Mwila says a team which will be headed by Vice President Inonge Wina will be set up to facilitate reconciliation between Dr. Kambwili and Mr. Chanda.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwila says the party will in July 2018 conduct elections at all levels from section up to province leading to the party’s general conference scheduled for April 2020.

He adds that the review of the party constitution has also advanced.

And Mr. Mwila says the party has pardoned PF members who stood as independent members of parliament and won.

He says party will endeavor to work with the Independent Members of Parliament within the provisions of the law.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwila has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu has appointed defence minister Davies Chama as party chairperson for commerce and industry.

