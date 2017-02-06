NO ONE BEAT HAPUNDA – LISWANISO.

UPND National Youth Spokesperson Gilbert Liswaniso has rubbished claims by PF Member Brian Hapunda that he was attacked by some UPND members at a funeral house of stabbed to death Reeves Malambo.

Mr Liswaniso instead says the PF member, Brian Hapunda wanted to take up a seat which was reserved for the child to deceased but that ushers advised him not to do so.

He says it was at this point that Mr Hapunda got agitated and begun threatening to disrupt the funeral procession on grounds that he was sent by President Edgar Lungu. And UPND national youth spokesperson has warned Mr Hapunda to stop moving with guns and threatening to shoot without cause. Mr Liswaniso says UPND youths have no time to waste on people regarded as non factors within PF and outside such as Mr Hapunda. And the Mr Liswaniso has disclosed that Mr Hapunda is lobbying that he defects from PF to UPND but that his party, the UPND cannot allow uncultured citizens like him to rejoin the UPND. UPND