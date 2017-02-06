Former ZNFU President Dr. Evelyn Nguleka has died

Dr Nguleka died Saturday afternoon Feb 4th 2017 in hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday.

Dr Nguleka served as ZNFU President and world farmers’ Organisation (WFO) President but tendered in her resignation in September.

This was after the Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) charged and arrested her and the Union’s Executive Director Ndambo Ndambo. Union President Dr. Evelyn Nguleka and Executive Director Ndambo Ndambo were arrested for theft and fraud following audits from KPMG and EMM Corporates. Dr Nguleka at that time also stepped down as President of the World Farmers’ Organization (WFO).