FAZ Emergency Meeting in Pictures

Arrival, entrance of delegates and ZP during the ECM
Former FAZ VEEP Bournie Mwamelo following the proceedings.
FAZ GS Ponga Liwewe having a chat with Football veteran administrator com coach Patrick Kangwa.
FAZ Admnistrator Joel Kabika conducting %22list verification of the delegates.
FAZ Legal Committee Chairperson Sokwani Peter Chilembo addressing the delegates.
FAZ Treasurer Rix Mweemba addressing the delegates.
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga addressing the delegates while listening are FIFA Member Associations Manager Luca Nicola and FIFA Development Programmes Africa Manager Solaman Mudege
FAZ secretariat members of the staff busy following the proceedings.
Circle Bulls proprietor Mofya Chisala stressing a point.
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga talking to Chambishi Angels team manager Norris Hamoonga.
Lusaka Dynamos Elite delegates.
Singing national anthem as the ECM has just ended.
ZANACO FC former player Desmond Mungawa posing with FAZ President Andrew Kamanga.
ZNBC Sport crew Bwalya Katwishi and Hector Simfukwe trying to get a last comment from FIFA Member Associations Manager Luca Nicola.
