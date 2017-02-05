MAZHANDU – RTSA IMPOUNDS A BUS BELONGING TO UNLIMITED GIFT LIMITED

Lusaka, 05 January 2017 – The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) have impounded a bus belonging to Unlimited Gift Limited (UGL) for abrogating the ban imposed on Mazhandu family bus services by pulling a trailer belonging to a suspended bus operator.

The UGL bus BAB 7084 travelling from Lusaka to Johannesburg was impounded this morning for pulling a trailer AEB 675 T which belongs to Mazhandu family bus services. The RTSA last week suspended the Road Service License for Mazhandu following a spate of crashes resulting in deaths with the recent one killing 10 people on Great North road.

As RTSA we would like to clarify that all buses and trailers registered under Mazhandu family bus services remain suspended.

We would also like to assure members of the public that the suspension is still in effect and that we shall not allow Mazhandu Family Bus Services to operate directly or indirectly.

Meanwhile, members of the public should note that Unlimited General Limited (UGL) is an independent company with its own operators license. However, they are not allowed to use a motor vehicle or trailer without a Road Service License as in the case of Mazhandu Family Service bus which is currently suspended. Therefore, the UGL has violated the terms and conditions under which their operators license was issued by using a trailer that is not under their Road Service License.

From the foregoing, the Agency will act according to the provisions of the law.

