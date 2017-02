Stopilla Sunzu’s Merecedes Benz surprises gift to his wife

Stoppila Sunzu, also known as Stophira Sunzu, is a Zambian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Russian Premier League club FC Arsenal Tula on loan from Lille OSC.

Born: June 22, 1989 (age 27 years), Chingola

Height: 1.89 m

Weight: 80 kg

Parents: Felix Sunzu

Current teams: Zambia national football team (Defender), Lille OSC (#13 / Defender)

Siblings: Felix Sunzu Jr.

