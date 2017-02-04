MAZHANDU SUSPENSION REMAINS – MUSHIMBA

I was called earlier today by a radio station as the minister in charge of Transport.

mazhandu has appealed for their licence to be reinstated and wanted me to make some comments on the appeal. I shared with the radio station that firstly, it would be premature for me to comment on this appeal because, as per procedure, It will be forwarded to the tribunal chairman once I have received it who will convene a committee to adjudicate on the merits of their appeal against the facts that led to the suspension.