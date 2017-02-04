Govt to introduce more road safety Statutory Instruments

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba says more Statutory Instruments aimed at enhancing road safety will be introduced.

He says this is why government in November last year introduced a statutory instrument banning the movement of long distance buses at night.

Mr. Mushimba says his ministry is currently looking at measures aimed at enhancing road safety.

He adds that as a long term measure, government is looking at redesigning the country’s roads so that they are in conformity with the required safety standards.

Mr. Mushimba further states that government wants to make sure that roads signs are also visibly clear to all motorists.

