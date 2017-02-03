JOE CHIBANGU DIES

Zambian music producer Joe Chibangu aka Ambassador Joe Chibangu has died.

Joe died in his sleep at his home in Lusaka and was taken to Coptic Hospital in Northmead where he was confirmed his passing.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

The musician who doubled as a producer produced a number of hits in contemporary Zambian music.

Some of the songs he did include Chikashana, Sera, Bamudala, I will be Waiting and Nakupenda among others.

He had taken a low profile in the music scene backseat in the recent past but was always available to help upcoming musicians.

The Ndola born artiste started doing music in 1995 after he was inspired by his late Father who was a music producer.

He released his first album The Ambassador which helped shoot him in the limelight.

Joe is a previous winner of the Best Male Award at the Azami Awards.

He was also a two-time nominee for the Best Male Southern Africa at the KORA Awards.

He leaves behind a wife Jubilee and two kids.

And Joe’s contemporaries have taken to social media to express sadness over the death of their friend.

Mainza Chipenzi who collaborated with Joe on a number of musical projects said, “This has really coloured the day grey. My long-time friend and collaborator. We made history together and now you’re history. I was hoping this wasn’t true.”

Dance hall artiste Blow said news of Joe’s death is heart breaking.

“Rest in peace Joe Chibangu. Am so broken right now. Your contribution to Zambian music will always be appreciated. A trendsetter has died. I started listening to Joe Chibangu when he was a member of the rap prophets with Saili Nyondo and Desh in the late 90s, then he formed Melt Down with Mainza. He also worked with Yesu Culture and went on to become head producer for Mondo Music alongside C.R.I.S.I.S and Mainza. Joe helped shape many artists’ careers before he released his “The Ambassador” album under Mondo. He was the pioneer of modern day Zambian music production. I am one of the many people he inspired. He was with me in the studio when I was recording Letter to P-Jay (Waya Bwangu). He will be greatly missed. R.I.P LEGEND,” wrote B-Flow.

Emmanuel Nyoni also known as Fresh wrote, “My friend Joe Chibangu Chibangu… I’m lost for words. May the good Lord be with family during this unbearable time. MHSRIP.”

Danny Kaya wrote on Facebook that “Another sad day for the industry……. Ambassador sure… Why?”

SOURCE: LT