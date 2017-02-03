Govt to issue 15 million title deeds

Government has started implementing the national titling programme aimed at issuing 15 million title deeds over a period of five years.

The pilot project has started in Lusaka and will later be rolled out throughout the country.

This came to light when Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata visited Madido area in Chongwe.

Ms Kapata said the national titling programme will empower Zambians with security of tenure of their land.

Meanwhile, Ms Kapata has allayed fears that the national titling programme will cover traditional land.

She said traditional land is a preserve of traditional leaders.