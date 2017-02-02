POLICE PICK TWO MORE IN REEVES MALAMBO MURDER PROBE

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo.

The Police picked the brother to Shabu Buenos and her 16year old daughter to help with investigations.

Police investigations are implicating the brother as one that knifed Reeves Malambo during the scuffle between Malambo and his girlfriend in circumstances yet to be determined.

Mr Malambo, 48, unmarried, and proprietor of Autoforce, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend Shabu Benos, 38, after a fight at her home in Ibex Hill on Sunday night.

Shortly after the death Shabu’s brother disappeared and was only picked and arrested at his pastor’s home where he sought refuge.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that the two, whose names she withheld, are Ms Benos’s brother and daughter.

“We have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Mr Malambo but I cannot disclose their identity because we are still investigating the matter,” she said.

Ms Katongo said all three are in police custody but have not yet been charged with any offence.

She said police will only slap charges on the trio once investigations in the matter have been concluded.

According to a statement issued by police on Monday, Ms Benos allegedly stabbed Mr Malambo with a knife on the upper part of his body around 23:00 hours. He was rushed to a hospital where he died 10 minutes after mid-night.