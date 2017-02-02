JUDICIAL COMPLAINTS COMMISSION TO HEAR CASE AGAINST MEMBERS OF CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The Judicial Complaints Commission has set 10 February, 2017 as the date for the hearing of the complaint filed by Green Party President Peter Sinkamba to the Commission for the removal of Constitutional Court Judges Hilda Chibomba, Mungeni Mulenga, Anne Sitali, Margret Munalula and Palan Mulonda on the grounds of incompetence and gross misconduct.

The hearing will take place at Twangale Park in Lilayi, Lusaka.

The allegations of misconduct relate to the handling of the election petition filed by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba vs. President Edgar Lungu, vice president Inonge Wina, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka.