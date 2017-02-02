Government has not paid local contractors for 18 months – Kambwili

Former Government Spokesperson Chishimba Kambwili says government has not paying local contractors for the past 1year and a half.

Mr Kambwili whose Company, Mwamona Engineering was contracted to build Liteta Police Station in Central Province said government had not paid his company for the past 1year and 6months after one of the small companies his company subcontracted to supply paint as well as provide painting services demanded that they be paid.

Mr Kambwili who at the time of subcontracting the said company was information Minister said he could only pay Patrick and Martins Home Decor when government pays his company which it has not done for the last 18 months.

He further questioned the professionalism of this reporter for calling him when he was just the Chairman of the company which is run by his son Mwamba Kambwili saying if KCM workers are not paid do you call Vaddeta the Chairperson of the company or management?

“Tell him that I don’t deal with issues of Mwamona and you must know that for the last 1year and 6months government has never paid for any of the projects. If he can create a payment from government tell him that he will be paid because Mwamona makes money from Government and it only pays when government pays.

“I don’t deal with Mwamona issues I am only the Chairman of the company. Mwamona has management so call Mr Famous Kabwe he is the one who runs Mwamona also tell him (Patrick and Martins) that Mwamona does not pay in the press okay, tell him that Mwamona does not pay by going to the press, I have employed the CEO, there is Management, there is a Corporate Manager, Finance Manager Mwamona is a Corporate entity and it has nothing to do with Chishimba Kambwili so don’t waste my,” Mr Kambwili angrily responded when asked whether his company was owing Patrick and Martins Home Décor.

And one of the workers at Patrick and Martins Home Decor who spoke on the condition on anonymity said their contract was not on condition that the would be paid on payment from government.

He said they did the job on a 30 day credit which the former Minister’s company has failed to fulfill as it is now 8months since their payment was due.

He also said due to the non payment of Mwamona Engineering the company has failed to meet it pledge as a Corporate Social Responsibility to the Blind Association of Zambia which they help with sponsoring some of the kids in school.

He wondered how a small company can survive if it has to wait for 8 months to get paid because the capital base is small.

Mwamona Engineering owes Patrick and Martins Home Décor over K68,000 for supplying paint and painting Liteta Police station.