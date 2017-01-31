Kaganja’s conduct over Mwila is improper, unprofessional, bordering on complicity – Antonio

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has lodged a complaint against Inspector General of Police for failure to arrest and charge Mr Davis Mwila for inciting PF cadres to take over the running of markets and bus stations in Kabwe.

Mr Mwanza reported Mr Mwila to the Police IG last week after a video of the PF General Secretary inciting cadres to take over markets, bus stations and share land went viral.

In the latter dated 31st January, 2017, Mr Mwanza said he has reported to the Police Public Complaints Authority because he finds the conduct of Mr Kakoma Kaganja, the Police IG, improper, unprofessional and bordering on complicity as well as abetting of crime.

He explained that the failure by the Police to act on his complaint is not only unprofessional but a serious violation of the laws of Zambia.

“Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia clearly states that anyone who incites civil disobedience against (herein being the Local Authority) is guilty of a criminal offence and is liable to imprisonment. Inciting lawlessness and promoting acts of subversion of the lawful authority is a serious criminal offence that should be should be punished,” reads the complaint latter in part.

This is the same police which was quick to act and arrest UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba who “threatened” the Republican President after he was reported by the PF deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya.

It would seem that the police only act when it is the opposition which makes pronouncements against the law as Mr Mwila who is on video was clearly inciting his members to mutilate the Republican Constitution which the Republican President Edgar Lungu who is the leader of the PF swore to defend when he took his oath.

This is not the first time that the PF Secretary General has made a public blunder, late last year Mr Mwila described Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Linda Kasonde who heads an institution formed by an act of Parliament as a political enemy of the ruling Party.

Further Mr Mwila was entangled in controversy after he instructed independent MPs to stop using the name President because they did not belong to the PF which the President later reversed.

MESSAGE FROM MR Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TAKEN TO TASK

I wish to inform the nation that l have today the 31st January, 2017 lodged a formal complaint against Mr Kakoma Kanganja, the Inspector General of Police with the Police Public Complaints Authority for complicity, professional ineptness and violation of the Zambia Police Act for his failure to have Mr Davies Mwila, the Secretary General of the Patriotic Front arrested and charged for inciting PF cadres to forcibly take over the running of markets and bus stations in kabwe.

I wish to reminder the nation that on 20th January, 2017 I formally lodged a complaint with the IG against the said Mr Davies Mwila over his criminal utterances of inciting lawlessness and subversion of authority against the Kabwe Local authorities and upto date the IG has failed to act on my complaint.

Cap 107 of the Laws of Zambia gives the IG full command, superitendence, direction and control of the entire Police Force hence the failure by the IG to act on a formal complaint duly presented before his office is professional ineptness and a serious violation of the Zambia Police Act.

I therefore asked the Police Public Complaints Authority to accordingly cite Mr Kakoma Kanganja for professional ineptness, complicity and violation of the Zambia Police Act ensure that appropriate action is taken against him.

I will persue this matter to its logical end because impunity, lawlessness and wanton abuse of authority and public resources must not be tolerated in any democratic country.

God bless Zambia.

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza