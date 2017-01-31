Dangote plans more investment in Zambia

Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, has expressed the desire to further consolidate his existing investments in Zambia and other African countries by exploring opportunities in the energy and agricultural sectors.

Dangote was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, to express his gratitude for the enabling environment that the country was offering investors at every level.

The business mogul has a cement factory in Zambia, which employs hundreds of the citizens of the host country.

… “During your tenure, you need to implement agricultural practices, which will ensure that yields per hectare are high and competitive….

