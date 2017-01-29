Zambia – 87Th Most Corrupt Country in the world

We retaliate our call for Effective law enforcement which is essential to ensure the corrupt are punished and break the cycle of impunity, or freedom from punishment or loss.
FODEP notes that successful enforcement approaches supported by a strong legal
framework, law enforcement branches and an independent and effective court system are key to curb corruption.
Zambia MUST consider serious reforms focussing on improving financial management and strengthening the role of auditing agencies.
FODEP further reminds the PF government to expedite the enactment of the Access to Information Bill. Countries successful at curbing corruption have a long tradition of
government openness, freedom of the press, transparency and access
to information. Access to information increases the responsiveness of
government bodies, while simultaneously having a positive effect on
the levels of public participation in the fight against corruption.
In conclusion,FODEP calls for strengthened citizens demand for anti-corruption by continuously holding government accountable in a sustainable approach that
helps to build mutual trust between citizens and government.
The 2016 Corruption Perception Index released this month by Transparency International shows that Zambia has fallen to 87Th place in 2016.
FODEP Executive Director.
Mhhh
We are better then
And the level of corruption
Tell me which country is not corrupt?