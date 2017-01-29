Zambia – 87Th Most Corrupt Country in the world

We retaliate our call for Effective law enforcement which is essential to ensure the corrupt are punished and break the cycle of impunity, or freedom from punishment or loss.

FODEP notes that successful enforcement approaches supported by a strong legal

framework, law enforcement branches and an independent and effective court system are key to curb corruption.

Zambia MUST consider serious reforms focussing on improving financial management and strengthening the role of auditing agencies.

FODEP further reminds the PF government to expedite the enactment of the Access to Information Bill. Countries successful at curbing corruption have a long tradition of

government openness, freedom of the press, transparency and access

to information. Access to information increases the responsiveness of

government bodies, while simultaneously having a positive effect on

the levels of public participation in the fight against corruption.

In conclusion,FODEP calls for strengthened citizens demand for anti-corruption by continuously holding government accountable in a sustainable approach that

helps to build mutual trust between citizens and government.

The 2016 Corruption Perception Index released this month by Transparency International shows that Zambia has fallen to 87Th place in 2016.

FODEP Executive Director.