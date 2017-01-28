ZAMBIA ON TOP TEN WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF PEOPLE LEAVING WITH HIV

THE United Nations Population Fund Country Representative Mary Otieno has noted that Zambia had recorded 46 000 new HIV infections in 2016 and that ranked the country among the 10 countries with the highest number of people living with HIV.

Speaking when Dr Otieno handed over 250 condom dispensers to the National Aid Council for the distribution in provinces with the high HIV prevalence rate,

Dr Otieno hoped that the condoms can be used to mitigate sexually active people from HIV, STIs and pregnancy.

She said the organisation was concerned with the high prevalence rate and hoped the condoms and condom dispensers valued at US$ 64,650 can address barriers hindering condom access.

And speaking at the same event, National Aids Council Acting Director, John Mwale said that NAC is proposing a Total Market Approach to help distribute the subsidized, socially marketed and commercial condoms to ensure that they are readily available where the commodity is needed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Representative, Dr. Wezi Kaonga said that in order to have a healthy nation, there is need to take health to a household level by empowering communities to take health as their own responsibility.