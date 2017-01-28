Zambia Army Commander meets UN peacekeeping chief

26 January 2017 – Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova has assured the United Nations of Zambia’s continued contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security, and deployment of personnel to UN Peace keeping missions.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations His Excellency Mr. Hervé Ladsous and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Field Support His Excellency Mr. Atul Khare commended Zambia for its peacekeeping operations in Central Africa Republic and other countries under the UN mandate.

Lt. Gen. Mihova, who is leading a delegation from Zambia Army and Zambia Air Force (ZAF), is in New York where he is holding meeting with senior United Nations officials about peacekeeping and other security matters in the world.

Lt. Gen. Mihova said Zambia attaches great importance to the maintenance of international peace and security.

At the meeting with the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Lt. Gen. Mihova conveyed Zambia’s appreciation to the United Nations for authorizing Zambia to participate in UN peacekeeping missions.

He noted that modern peacekeeping operations had an added challenge of terrorism.

“My delegation takes great cognizance of the stronger and more strategic relationship with regional actors such as the African Union which are building stones to greater and wider peace in the world,” Lt. Gen. Mihova told Mr. Ladsous. “We take note that United Nations peace support operations are not meant to combat terrorism. However, the positive efforts of United Nations denies the terrorists negative forces safe havens. This on its own exposes UN personnel to security threats such as the Lord Resistance Army that poses serious security threat on Zambian battalion deployed in sector east of the Central African Republic.”

The Army Commander said the impact that the United Nations mandated actions may have in environments where terrorist groups operate, creates collective pressure to bear by parties to the conflict and UN personnel.

“It is for this reason that my delegation is of the view of requesting for renegotiation for the upwards adjustment and contingent owned equipment claims (reimbursement),” Lt. Gen. Mihova said.

The Army Commander commended the UN’s zero tolerance to disciplinary misconduct especially sexual exploitation and abuse.

“Equally, Zambia has adopted the same policy of zero tolerance to misconduct wherever the troops are deployed,” said Lt. Gen. Mihova.

Mr. Ladsous commended Lt. Gen. Mihova for reassuring him of Zambia’s its continued contribution to peacekeeping operations.

Mr. Ladsous expressed gratitude to Zambia for its availability to help maintain international peace and security, especially in Africa.

In a separate meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Field Support His Excellency Mr. Atul Khare, the Zambia Army chief commended the Un Department of Field Support for the great partnership it was building with all stakeholders, particularly with troop and police contributing countries as well as regional intergovernmental organizations.

“We also take note of the efforts you are making in mission support leadership and technical skills as evidenced in the tri-angular partnership,” Lt. Gen. Mihova told Mr. Khare.

Lt. Gen. Mihova praised Zambian troops in peacekeeping mission for their outstanding and exemplary behavior in line with their mandate.

Mr. Khare commended Zambia’s commitment to support UN efforts to maintain peace in African countries that were currently experiencing conflict.

Issued by:

CHIBAULA D. SILWAMBA (Mr.)

First Secretary for Press and Public Relations

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations