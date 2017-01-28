THEY ROBBED ME AT MAYELA CLUB IN KALINGALINGA – MWANAKATWE

Commerce, Trade and industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe on Friday narrated how two men allegedly stole her handbag when she went socializing at Mayela Night Club in Lusaka.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe who is also Lusaka Central Member of Parliament told the Court that she had gone out to interact with members of the community at Mayela Night Club but she ended up losing her red hand bag.
This is a matter in which two people identified as Mabvuto Banda and Solomon Mwanza are alleged to have stolen a red bag belonging to Mrs. Mwanakatwe in Bauleni Township in Lusaka.
The two suspects have been charged with theft from motor vehicle contrary to section 276 (c) 272 of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Particulars are that on Saturday, 26th November 2016, the accused persons jointly and whilst acting together did steal a bag, one purse, one I phone, two diplomatic passports, one national registration card, K9, 700 cash, 6×10 Saudi Riyal cash and 3 by 10 Indian rupees cash from her motor vehicle.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe submitted that her bag contained cash, a purse, an I-phone, diplomatic passports and NRC.
Details in the matter are that the two suspects connived and stole the bag from her motor vehicle, a Nissan Terrano, Registration Number ABR 926.
She narrated that she had left home in the company of two other men and went to Kalahari, then to Mayela night club after which they went to another place where they packed the car outside and chatted with the people.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe said upon returning, she discovered that her red handbag had gone missing after which she reported the matter to woodlands police station.
Meanwhile, a witness in the matter, a police officer identified as Jimmy Musowe told the court that he found one of the accused persons with Indian and Saudi Arabian currencies.
He said the suspect led the police to here he had hide the bag which they found dumped in a pit latrine in Libala township.
Magistrate Irene Mushimanga has set February 3rd 2017 as the date for ruling.
