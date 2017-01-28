TAZARA Passenger train operations resume

The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) is delighted to announce the resumption of passenger train operations that were suspended on 20th January following a work stoppage declared by unionized employees demanding the immediate adjustment of the salary dollar-exchange (parity) rate.

The train operations will resume with immediate effect, following a consensus reached between the Management and the two workers’ Unions of TAZARA in Zambia at a meeting convened by the Ministry of Labour in Lusaka on 26 January 2017.

The meeting resolved that the Unions will call off their strike so that the workers resume work and allow discussions to continue. After consultations with other relevant stakeholders, the parties shall meet to discuss the outstanding issues next week and report back to the Labour Commissioner on 10th February 2017.

The Management of TAZARA was represented at the meeting by the Managing Director of TAZARA, Eng. Bruno Ching’andu, while the two unions of TAZARA were represented by the President and General Secretary of the Crews and Allied Workers Union of Zambia, on one hand, and the President and General Secretary of the Workers’ Union of TAZARA, respectively.

Other people who attended the meeting, which was chaired by the Labopur Commissioner, Mr. Chanda Kaziya, included the Director of Transport in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Mr. Nicholas Chikwenya, the National Executive Secretary of the Free Trade Unions of Zambia and Deputy Secretary General of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions.