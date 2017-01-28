Prophet Andrew Seer 1 arrested

27th January 2017
God jealously guards his own prophets and rebukes anyone that wishes to oppress or harass them.
“Touch not the anointed He allowed no one to oppress them; for their sake he rebuked kings” Psalm 105:14
But this is not the case with enstranged and controversial prophet known as Prophet Andrew Seer 1.
Seer 1 who was recently arrested but later acquitted for defiling a girl minor has once again been arrested for possession of illicit psychotropic substances.
The Prophet that draws crowds and promises miracle money has drawn criticism for unorthodox and seemingly unchristian practices done during his services.
Prophet Anointed CFM who is popularly known as SEER 1 has been arrested for drug trafficking.
Seer 1 was arrested at 22:00hrs last night and is currently detained at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station.
Efforts to have him released on Police Bond by his lawyers has failed as the police are expected to hand him over to the Drug Enforcement Commission later today .
But the Lord warns in Mathew 7:15:
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.”
dnt miss quote Bible verses, if his a suspect shud he b nt prosecuted? jst coz h holds a Bible? these nowaday so called prophets, aw sure, the sad part z tht Christians r so blindd by more mirracle and they rject th pure plain Bible truth
What drug was he nabbed for?
pipo receive money, where that money comes from no one knows!!! His god failed to clobber those arrested him?? eishiii pipo with miracles awee sure!!!
lets the law take its coast,….
Can’t say nothing don’t know the truth whether he’been accused or not we have seen prophets falsely accused so if its the truth the law will deal with him only God will judge him.
His from Nigeria
Dare devils days re numbered, God is not sleeping
lol. Even the devil can perform miracles but I have never really seen a miracle from this guy. Magic and a miracle are two different things by the way
Seer 1,sounds like a rap artist’s name
Genetics of INiQUITIES
Is it true this guy called Seer 1 is behind bars? By the way, what’s his nationality?
Pipo let’s be careful to wat we type AMEN to..not every Amen means we are holy.hw we knw GOD is between HIM nd us nobody else not even our facebook friends.#justsaying..
Ok guys be serious for once how do u just type amen and then you recieve money eeeeh
good.next deport him.he is a nuisance to zambia and zambians.
Type “Amen” for him to be released. 🙏🏼😂😂
are you joking?
Huh! !
Happy Malama lol yes I was, isn’t it what they do on their church posts 😂😂😂😂
Yes that what they command..type amen.
Hahahaha…. comment amen and share to receive miracle
Let God rule and his Spirit guide your life to the truth who is Jesus!
I don’t usually like commenting on such issues but I would like to advice all Christians to be careful nowadays