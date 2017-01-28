Prophet Andrew Seer 1 arrested

27th January 2017

God jealously guards his own prophets and rebukes anyone that wishes to oppress or harass them.

“Touch not the anointed He allowed no one to oppress them; for their sake he rebuked kings” Psalm 105:14

But this is not the case with enstranged and controversial prophet known as Prophet Andrew Seer 1.

Seer 1 who was recently arrested but later acquitted for defiling a girl minor has once again been arrested for possession of illicit psychotropic substances.

The Prophet that draws crowds and promises miracle money has drawn criticism for unorthodox and seemingly unchristian practices done during his services.

Prophet Anointed CFM who is popularly known as SEER 1 has been arrested for drug trafficking.

Seer 1 was arrested at 22:00hrs last night and is currently detained at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station.

Efforts to have him released on Police Bond by his lawyers has failed as the police are expected to hand him over to the Drug Enforcement Commission later today .

But the Lord warns in Mathew 7:15:

“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.”