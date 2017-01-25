Sinkamba notes similarities in Mugabe and US President Trump

The opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has noted the similarities between US President Donald Trump and neighbouring Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe after the US President deleted Lesbian, gay, Bisexual and Transgender rights from the White House Website.

Mr Sinkamba said it appears Mugabe and Trump have a lot in common as both seem to abhor gay-ism.

He also said that just like Mugabe’s “Zimbabweans first policy” Trump has also launched “America First” policy which is structured around Mugabe’s land-grab policy and indigenization strategy.

“It appears Mugabe and Trump have a lot in common. Trump has deleted Lesbian, gay, Bisexual and Transgender rights from the White House Website. It appears Trump abhor gay-ism, as does Mugabe. For couple of decades Mugabe was isolated by White House because he abhors gays labeling them ‘worse than pigs and dogs’.

“Mugabe runs a Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans policy and has operationalized it by implementing an indigenization land and economic strategy. He has even pulled out of the Commonwealth.

“Trump has just launched the “America First” policy which is structured around Mugabe’s land-grab policy and indigenization strategy. He plans to flush out immigrants from the US and build a wall to stop Mexicans crossing over into the US. He plans to pull out of the NAFTA and other agreements,” he notes.

He further added “Is the coming of Trump on the scene a harbinger for Mugabe?….is Trump bringing a good news for Zimbabwe?….is this the coming of Trump on the scene the turning point for Mugabe and Zimbabwe?

“Will Trump give a damn whether Mugabe abhors gays or not? Will he be bothered if Mugabe continues with his land grabs, when he himself is set to chase settlers, legal or illegal in the USA?”

Just days before President Obama left the White House, one of his last actions as President saw him extend the sanctions towards the Mugabe’s governed Zimbabwe. What’s left for one to wonder is whether the coming of Trump may see a different foreign policy towards Zimbabwe.