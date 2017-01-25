KASAMA GIRLS SEXUAL ABUSE LETTER WAS A FABRICATION – KALUMBA

Northern Province Provincial Education Officer (PEO) Jobbicks Kalumba has disclosed that investigations into the anonymous letter claiming sexual allegations have been concluded.

He said investigations established that the allegations of sexual abuse made in anonymous letter were untrue and stood dismissed.

The PEO said the letter was a fabrication and malicious .

He said that investigations have revealed that no

teacher or support staff was involved in any alleged sexual offences or was found to have impregnated or was involved in sexual abuse of pupils at Kasama Girls Secondary School.

Over the weekend, authorities conducted intensive investigations and gave discreet questionnaires to the girls at the school.

He said the contents of the anonymous letter were a fabrication and acts of malice by unknown people as they were established not to be true.

And Dr. Kalumba disclosed authorities conduct pregnancy tests at the beginning of every term and 8 girls were found to be pregnant in January 2017.

He said the tests conducted by Kasama General Hospital established that eight (8) pupils were found pregnant.

The girls pointed out at suspected culprits who

impregnated were not members of staff or Kasama Girls support staff(cleaners, guards or watchmen).

And the PEO has said that the school has not recorded any death at the school premises since 2008.

An anonymous letter allegedly written by a Kasama Secondary School girl emerged, making sensational claims that pupils were repeatedly sexually abused or raped by watchmen and teachers in order to escape boundary and time restrictions and consequent punishment.

The letter also claimed that 22 girls were pregnant in January 2017 alone and several girls had died from unsafe abortions caused by sexual abuse at the school.

The letter sparked both outrage from women rights organisations and authorities but also deep skepticism of the authenticity of the letter and its claims.

The Human Rights Commission this week joined the Ministry of General Education in investigating reported cases of sexual abuse of pupils at Kasama Girls Secondary School in Northern Province as claimed by a viral social media anonymous letter.

And the Ministry of Gender has also launched independent investigations into the alleged sexual abuse at the school as claimed by the anonymous letter.