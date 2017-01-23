TWO EVELYN HONE COLLEGE STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR RAPE

Police in Lusaka have arrested two Evelyn Hone College students for raping a fellow student.

The 18-year-old fellow student is reported to have been raped in the early hours of Saturday 21st January 2017 in her hostel room.

The duo named as 18-year-old Wilson Chityaba and his co-conspirator were caught after the victim whose name has been withheld screamed for help. The alarm raised caused fellow students in the hostel to come to her aid catching one of the culprits ‘in flagrante delicto’ [in the heat of the crime]. The pair were apprehended and handed over to the Police.

Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed this in Lusaka and said the students have been charged and arrested for rape.