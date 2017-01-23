Government values a free press – Information Minister

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga says Government values a free press.

Ms Mulenga who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says a meeting for both public and privately owned media will be convened to dialogue on how the media in the country can play its full and rightful role in national development.

She was speaking when United States of America Ambassador to Zambia Eric Schultz called on her in Lusaka.

Ms Mulenga said Government recognises the role that a free press plays in national development. The Minister called on the US Government to assist Zambia in building capacity amongst media practitioners. On digital migration, the Minister said Government is making steady progress in its quest to complete the second and third phases of the migration process within the next 18 months. And Ambassador Schultz stressed the significance of a free press in a democracy. The U.S Ambassador said the media have an important role to play in bringing people together to foster national development as well as national reconciliation. He said the US Government is keen to supplement Government’s efforts in building capacity in Zambian media practitioners for purposes of fostering national development and national reconciliation. ZNBC