PRESIDENT LUNGU ASKS CHURCH TO EMBRACE POLITICIANS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called on the church to embrace politicians and pray for them.

Addressing congregants at the Reformed church of Zambia in Chipata during the welcome ceremony of Rev Masauso Moyo this morning, President Lungu noted that politicians needed the church’s prayers.

He noted that good Christians would actually make good politicians and appealed to the Church to encourage its members to join politics too.

“Politicians are human beings n need prayers. Give us good Christians who are politicians so that we will work with them because they make good politicians,” President Lungu said.

He added that many politicians are actually believers in Christ and therefore needed to be embraced in the church family.

President noted that government considers the church as a partner in development as they complimenting government efforts by providing hospitals, schools and other social amenities.

And during the service Reverend ROSE MALOWA told congregants that political leadership comes from God.

Rev Malowa said it was for this reason that the Church was praying for Presidrnt Lungu to provide effective leadership.

Meanwhile speaking at the same church service synod vice Modarator Moses Mwale asked President Lungu to help the church raise funds for the running of its school following the decline in church offering.

He said the reduction in offering by congregants had made it difficult for the church to run its institution.