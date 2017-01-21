PRESIDENT LUNGU DISAPPOINTED AT MAIZE DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE

Chipata 21st January, 2016

President Edgar Lungu says he is disappointed with the 2016-2017 fertilizer distribution exercise.

Speaking when he addressed PF members upon arrival at Chipata airport, President Lungu said he is on a fact finding tour of the province and not politics.

He said he wants to see for himself whether fertilizer was reaching the farmers and if the army worms had been contained instead of relying on reports.

The Head of State said he wanted to establish the facts on the ground for himself before dismissing anyone.

And President Lungu has tasked Zambia Police to explain how 170metric tonnes of maize have gone missing between Lusaka an Mambwe district.

The Head of State said it was unacceptable to have such a huge consignment go missing.