STREET VENDORS RELOCATION IN KITWE COMMENCES

The relocation of street vendors in by the Kitwe City Council in Kitwe has commenced.

According to a statement issued by Kitwe Mayor CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE the vendors from roads and car parks especially in the central business district are being relocated to areas of less public concern such as Chisokone avenue.

He states that the decision to relocate the street vendors has been arrived at following wide consultations.

Mr Kang’ombe notes that street vendors are trading in undesignated areas which lack necessary amenities such as water and toilets.

He adds that those purported leaders charging vendors K2000 for trading space are stealing from vendors and has warned that his office would keep an eye.