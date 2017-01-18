Kambwili unhurt in Kapiri road accident, driver ‘guilty’

POLICE have blamed former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Chishimba Kambwili’s driver Bwalya Musheki for the road traffic accident on Sunday in which they both survived.

This was after the vehicle Dr Kambwili was travelling in hit into another in Kapiri Mposhi on the Great North Road after Mr Musheki misjudged the clearance distance of the vehicle he was following.

Central Province commissioner of police Lombe Kamukoshi said in an interview that the accident happened around 17:30 hours opposite Police Club in Kapiri Mposhi town centre.

“We received a report of a road traffic accident in Kapiri Mposhi involving former Minister of Information who was travelling from the Copperbelt to Lusaka,” Ms Kamukoshi said.

She said Dr Kambwili was being driven by his personal driver Mr Musheki, 47, of house number six Section B in Roan township and was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser GX.

Ms Kamukoshi said the accident happened when Mr Musheki misjudged the clearance distance of the vehicle he was following behind and hit into it.

She said Dr Kambwili and Musheki escaped unhurt but the motor vehicle was damaged in front.

