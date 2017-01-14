State launches $23m RTSA electronic service system

GOVERNMENT has launched the US$23 million Electronic Zambia Information System (E-ZAMTIS) aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba said when he launched E-ZAMTIS in Lusaka yesterday that the development will enhance transparency and accountability in all RTSA operations.

“The E-ZAMTIS is meant to promote efficient transactions of all RTSA business functions, enhance revenue collection and improve road safety in Zambia. We need to exploit opportunities that arise as a result of technological advancement,” he said.

Mr Mushimba said the introduction of the E-ZAMTIS is expected to reduce transactional costs and queues at RTSA customer service centres.

He said the system will reduce direct contact between clients and RTSA personnel to curb corruption and other vices within the agency.

Mr Mushimba said the E-ZAMTIS will contribute to a coordinated implementation of an e-governance system in the public sector.

He also commended staff in his ministry and those at RTSA for working together in launching the E-ZAMTIS, which will help improve the transport sector.

And RTSA board chairperson Webster Nonde said implementation of appropriate technologies is the best way of removing subjectivity from all operations.

He said the E-ZAMTIS will improve integrity in RTSA service delivery as it relates to the various driver and vehicle licences.

Mr Nonde commended Government for its support during the development and installation of the E-ZAMTIS.

And RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko said the agency will soon distribute law enforcement mobile devices to RTSA and police officers to help them access updated information about motorists and avoid confiscating drivers’ licences from road offenders.

“This system will also improve operations for RTSA and police officers by providing them with the needed information about any road offender. We want them [officers] to avoid getting drivers’ licences from offenders but use finger prints as surety,” he said.

DAILY MAIL