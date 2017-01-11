President Lungu does not qualify 2021 Elections – YALI

The Young African Leader Initiative (YALI) says the current constitution disqualifies President Edgar Lungu from standing in 2021.

The organization has therefore observed the need to take this matter to the Constitutional Court for determination.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza tells QTV News that there are two views that are expulsed by President Lungu and the other by other stakeholders saying he is not eligible to stand.

Mr. Mwanza explains that under the Constitutional Court rules, the president is empowered to take such matters to the ConCourt for determination

He furthermore explains that under constitution amendment Act Number 1 of 2016 which President Lungu signed, it gives him latitude to serve the unexpired term and that that term is considered as a term of office.

He says the provisions people are relying upon in Article 106 clause 6 (b) is not applicable to the president but the vice president.

Mr. Mwanza says it is for this reason that this matter should be taken to the Constitutional Court for determination and that the people should respect the interpretation of the court.

And Mr. Mwanza has observed that this declaration by President Lungu that he is eligible to stand in 2021 may bring chaos in the ruling party.

QFM