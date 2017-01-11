PF has abandoned its campaign promises – Mulongoti

People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has accused ruling Patriotic Front (PF) of doing contrary to the promises it made to the people of Zambia.

Mr. Mulongoti has recalled that ruling PF promised to improve the livelihoods of the people but that the 2017 national budget is not in tandem with the promise of improving the people’s livelihoods.

He says Zambians should thus get worried as the 2017 national budget begins to be implemented as it is one budget that will take out more money from their pockets.

Mr. Mulongoti says the taxes are high while the worker’s salaries have not been increased which means they have to adjust on their household budgets.

He has encouraged Zambians to be strong and find other survival alternatives and not merely on their salaries.

