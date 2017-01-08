Police gun down 2 robbers in Lusaka

POLICE in Lusaka on Wednesday shot dead two suspected armed robbers and recovered an AK47 military assault rifle and 22 bullets in a fierce exchange of fire.

Lusaka Province commissioner of police Nelson Phiri said in an interview that they have launched a manhunt for two other suspected bandits who managed to escape and are still on the run.

Mr Phiri said the criminals were about to attack a businessman.

He said they had information that the named businessman goes home with huge sums of money and they decided rob him on Wednesday evening.

Mr Phiri said when they realised that police had come to the scene, two escaped while two others opened fire on the officers. He said the police fired back killing the two of them.

“The criminals were using a Toyota Corolla, though police could not get the plate number. We have decided to withhold information about the businessman for security and investigation purposes,” he said.

Mr Phiri said the criminals have not yet been identified.

DAILY MAIL