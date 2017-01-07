Has government procured contaminated fuel?

Government has been challenged to clear the air on claims that the price of fuel has gone down because the crude oil Zambia has been supplied with is cheap and contaminated.

Dr. Mumba says this is particularly that his party has been has been tipped to the effect that the consignment that is awaiting to be brought in Zambia through Tanzania is contaminated.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Mumba says his party is of the view that government must explain or at least dispute whether or not it has procured cheap contaminated crude oil.

Dr. Mumba states that if this is however true his appeal to agencies responsible for ascertaining the quality of crude oil that enters the Country is that they be on high alert.

He says this is especially that the Zambian people have been duped before when government procured contaminated fuel in the past.

