Husband shooter stole K200,000 cash, was in charge of ATM

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday heard that Precious Longwe, the woman alleged to have killed her husband by shooting him, was in charge of cash management for one of

BancABC automated teller machines (ATM) which allegedly had missing cash.

This is in a case in which Longwe, 30, of house number 19 off Buluwe Road in Woodlands, Lusaka, is charged with theft of K200,000.

Longwe is also accused of murdering her husband, Akakanda Lubinda Liteebele, on May 25, 2016.

When the case came up for trial before magistrate Nthandose Chabala, BancABC country head of credit risk Chilufya Kaka said it was revealed during a senior management meeting that one of their employees (Mr Liteebele) had been killed.

He said it was also revealed during the said meeting that K200,000 cash was recovered at Mr Liteebele’s home and that it had BancABC tags.

Mr Kaka said he had not seen the money but was only informed during a meeting and that another senior manager made a complaint to the police.

He said money was missing at the bank’s Premium branch ATM and that Longwe was the core custodian of the said ATM.

Mr Kaka said Longwe was in charge of loading and reconciling cash at that particular ATM, saying she essentially managed cash at the ATM.

It is alleged that Longwe on May 24, 2016 in Lusaka, stole K200,000 from BancABC where she was employed as a customer service officer.

Daily Mail