Fuel prices cut

COMMUTERS have described the reduction in the pump price of fuel by between K1.20 and K1.22 as a ‘New Year gift’ and want a drop in bus and taxi fares.

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) announced that it has reduced the pump price of petroleum products by between five and 15 percent effective midnight Jan 4th.

The price of petrol has been reduced by K1.20 while the prices of kerosene and diesel have been reduced by K1.22 and 68 ngwee, respectively.

Commuter Rights Association of Zambia president Aaron Kamuti described the reduction as a timely New Year present for motorists and commuters.

“It would not have come at a better time than now..”

Daily Mail