Criminals shoot foreign national in Lusaka’s Woodlands area

A foreign national was last Friday night attacked and shot by criminals in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QFM News via telephone that there was a shooting incident which occurred last evening around 20:50hrs on Buluwe road in Lusaka’ s woodlands in which Vincent Banglishano , a foreign national, aged 44 was shot at on the left side of the belly at his shop after he was attacked by two criminals, one armed with a shotgun.
Ms Katongo says the criminals entered the shop of the victim and demanded for money to which he resisted and as he was trying to escape.
Ms Katongo says it was at this point that one criminal fired at him while the other one went to the vehicle where the wife and children of the victim were and got away with three cell phones and undisclosed amount of money.
She says the victim was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he is currently admitted.
The Police Spokesperson has since disclosed that the police service has launched a man haunt for the criminals.
QFM
