Uncle Rex set for Taj Pamodzi New Year’s Eve Party

Taj Pamodzi will host the New Year’s Gala Bash in its Ball Room to relive the magic and memories of 2016 and welcome 2017. Taj Pamodzi Hotel will end the year on a high with a stellar line up of artists that include live music Uncle Rex Band, Dot Com DJ and a medley of performances which include stand-up comedy and a belly dancer.

The hotel has opened its Baobab, the ball room, for guests to a night in style with a delectable and sumptuous spread, hand crafted by the hotel’s culinary team and to toast to good health and prosperity.

According to Taj Pamodzi’s General Manager Mr Rajeev Khanna, the New Year Eve is a celebration of the accomplishments of the year gone by, and to welcome the new year with that spirit of celebration and gusto.

“We are hopeful that this New Year’s Bash will bring together the near and dear ones, and create long lasting memories to cherish. We, as part of the tourism industry, also wholeheartedly welcome the United Nation’s theme for 2017 of Sustainable Tourism for Development, and stay committed in this endeavor. He adds that Taj Pamodzi’s legendary hospitality, cuisine and ambiance is well suited for our discerning guests looking for a unique, and a memorable experience this year.

The party will be open to the discerning of Lusaka, couples looking to take time off, expatriates that won’t travel for the holidays, and tourists in or around Lusaka. The hotel combines top quality amenities with classic design to provide guests with a welcoming atmosphere that ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay while at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel.

Other excellent facilities at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel include a fine dining restaurant, Steaks and Grills, the All Day Diner, Jacaranda, a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, multilingual staff, 24-hour airport shuttle, tour assistance and a comprehensive business center for those staying at the hotel for work as well as pleasure.

Other events at the hotel during the festive season include the Christmas Eve fine dining experience at the Steak & Grills on the 24th of December that will feature a celebratory four course menu inclusive of a glass of wine with a live band. The Christmas Feast in the Jacaranda with a lavish Christmas spread, activities which include live band, juggling, bouncy castle, magician, chocolate hunt and carol singers on the 25th of December, and lastly on New Year’s Day, guests can kick off the new year with a lavish brunch while listening to a live band.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve gala are placed at K525 per person and can be purchased from the hotel. Taj Pamodzi is a five-star hotel that is part of the Taj Group and delivers world class experiences for heads of states, business, and leisure travelers.