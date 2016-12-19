Church was fooled by politicians – Mambo

Bishop John Mambo says it is clear that the church was once again fooled by politicians during campaigns.
Bishop Mambo says he is vindicated when he warned the church to open its eyes and refuse to be used by politicians during campaigns.
He says politicians who were all over churches during campaigns have forgotten about the church.
Bishop Mambo states that this should serve as an eye opener to the church and differentiate between things of God and politics.
QFM
With a 666 symbol (gesture) how do we believe in you either.
Whats the meaning of that sign???
Why would you allow yourself to be fooled? A church should never expect anything from outside. God is the source of any true church. Man’s words are not wholly true as a result believing them ushers you to tragedy