Lusaka Voice

Zambian doctor appointed to FIFA med committee
FIFA APPOINTS ZAMBIAN DR. JOSEPH KABUNGO TO MEDICAL COMMITTEE FIFA has appointed Zambian physician Dr. Joseph Kabungo to its Medical Committee. Dr Kabungo will join 12...
Chef 187 to release AMNESIA and launch clothing line
15 December, Lusaka – One of Zambia’s most anticipated albums is set to be released by Chef 187 he the hip hop artist hosts an...
Rally driver rams into two spectators
RALLY driver Kelvin Mhlanga on Saturday rammed into two spectators as the Mad Max rally revved off in Lusaka. Mhlanga, who was driving a Subaru...