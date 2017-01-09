Lusaka Voice

HEADLINES
GENERAL NEWS
Sport
FAZ supports Kalu’s candidacy for FIFA Council membership
The executive committee of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unanimously agreed to support Kalusha Bwalya’s nomination for FIFA council membership. FAZ General Secretary...
OPINIONS
Entertainment
Chef 187 to release AMNESIA and launch clothing line
15 December, Lusaka – One of Zambia’s most anticipated albums is set to be released by Chef 187 he the hip hop artist hosts an...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS : LUSAKAVOICE
Motorsport
Rally driver rams into two spectators
RALLY driver Kelvin Mhlanga on Saturday rammed into two spectators as the Mad Max rally revved off in Lusaka. Mhlanga, who was driving a Subaru...