Lusaka Voice

HEADLINES
GENERAL NEWS
Sport
Stopilla Sunzu’s Merecedes Benz surprises gift to his wife
Stoppila Sunzu, also known as Stophira Sunzu, is a Zambian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Russian Premier League club FC Arsenal...
OPINIONS
Entertainment
Uncle Rex set for Taj Pamodzi New Year’s Eve Party
Taj Pamodzi will host the New Year’s Gala Bash in its Ball Room to relive the magic and memories of 2016 and welcome 2017....
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS : LUSAKAVOICE
Motorsport
Rally driver rams into two spectators
RALLY driver Kelvin Mhlanga on Saturday rammed into two spectators as the Mad Max rally revved off in Lusaka. Mhlanga, who was driving a Subaru...