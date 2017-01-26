Lusaka Voice

HEADLINES
GENERAL NEWS
Sport
Usain Bolt stripped of gold
Jamaica's Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games' sprint victories after teammate Nesta...
OPINIONS
Entertainment
Chef 187 to release AMNESIA and launch clothing line
15 December, Lusaka – One of Zambia’s most anticipated albums is set to be released by Chef 187 he the hip hop artist hosts an...
Motorsport
Rally driver rams into two spectators
RALLY driver Kelvin Mhlanga on Saturday rammed into two spectators as the Mad Max rally revved off in Lusaka. Mhlanga, who was driving a Subaru...